Santa and VFW visit WEMS

The VFW visits students at Williams Elementary School Dec. 20.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 26, 2017 10:58 a.m.

    • photo

    Santa visits the kindergartner class at Williams Elementary-Middle School Dec. 20.

    Santa and the VFW visited Williams Elementary students Dec. 20 bringing gifts and holiday cheer for students in kindergarten through second grade.

