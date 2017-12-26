Region in brief: week of Dec. 27

Historic Arizona online story map launched

PHOENIX — The State of Arizona Research Library launched a new digital story map called, How Did Arizona Get its Shape? A story map is an interactive platform that combines digitized maps, images, and text to show the comparison between a historic map and the modern world. The unique platform encourages users to explore historical maps of North America to see how Arizona evolved into its modern borders from 1679 to 1912.

Grand Canyon man arrested in robbery

PRESCOTT — A man accused of robbing two women at knifepoint Dec. 17 in Prescott crashed his car, fell down an embankment, struck his head on a rock and was taken to a Phoenix-area hospital. Robert Christy, Jr., 60, of Grand Canyon is currently in Phoenix receiving medical treatment and is in the custody the Arizona Department of Corrections. Christy also has a felony warrant for a parole violation.

NPS announces 2018 fee-free days

WASHINGTON — America’s public lands are prime vacation spots, and the National Park Service is offering four free entry days in 2018 to help travelers experience national parks even on a budget. The four entrance fee-free days for 2018 are: Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; April 21 — First Day of National Park Week; Sept. 22 — National Public Lands Day and Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.

Managed burns continue on North Rim

GRAND CANYON — Fire managers will take advantage of continued warm, dry weather conditions over the next several weeks and may initiate additional prescribed fires on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

Working as the North Zone Interagency Fire Management Program, fire managers from Grand Canyon National Park and the Kaibab National Forest planned to start the Bright Angel Prescribed Fire Dec. 6. This project will treat about 70 acres of the 400-acre size unit.

Emergency alerts now on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK — On Dec. 12, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed a contract to purchase a mass notification software to implement an emergency alert system for road closures, weather notifications, hazardous waste spills, wildland fires and AMBER Alerts. The Naabik’íyáti’ Committee’s Sexual Assault Prevention Subcommittee applauded the agreement for the mass notification software system that would send out emergency alerts, such as the AMBER Alert, to Navajo communities within the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.