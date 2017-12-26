Out of the past: the winter storm of 1948

Williams experienced a heavy winter in 1948. Cars were left stranded on the street near the old bank. More snow is recorded in a photo believed to be in the early 1900s. Anyone with stories or information about these photos or the people in them is encouraged to email Wendy Howell at whowell@williamsnews.com.
