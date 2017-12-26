New Year’s events roll-out

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Members of the Williams community are gearing up to kick off the New Year with several events planned for the night.

Best Western Plus is having live music with Omar from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by DJ Bobby Russell from 8 p.m. to midnight. Along with the music, there will dancing, food and other activities from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Grand Canyon Brewing Company is hosting their Brew Year’s Eve Masquerade. They encourage patrons to come in masquerade attire. They are offering a special beer release and a three course meal with filet mignon, a strawberry spinach salad and Bailey’s Cheesecake Shooters. The wine bar will be open and there will be a late night buffet including items such as pizza, cheese balls, pineapple guacamole and chips. At midnight the restaurant is having a fireworks display. Guests must be over 21.

Kicks on Route 66 is having a special New Year’s Eve four course dinner that includes appetizers such as Louisiana Shrimp, crab cakes, smoked scallops, Tiger shrimp and seafood Portobello mushrooms. They will have an option of creamy lobster bisque or house salad. For an entrée ,there is surf and turf, lobster raviolis and margarita chicken. For dessert they will have French silk pie and maple bourbon pumpkin cheese cake. They are accepting reservations for the event, which lasts from 5 to 9 p.m.

The World Famous Sultana Theatre is hosting their Dance Away 2017 party on New Year’s Eve. They will have live music by the Arizona Hired Guns from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be complimentary champagne to toast at midnight. Customers must be over 21. The establishment is providing free rides to and from the theatre. The rides can be scheduled by calling (928) 301-7815.

Wild West Junction is having a New Year’s Eve celebration with food and music by Cody Gibson and his band. The restaurant will provide complimentary champagne to toast at midnight. Wild West Junction also welcomes the return of Father Killian McCaffrey, the former priest of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, who will be hosting a burning of the effigy again.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to come to the all-day event. There will be family friendly activities for children, with a bear climbing a telegraph pole to mark New Year’s Eve as it arrives in each country.

When the picnic basket reaches the top of the pole, the basket will spill the treats on to the ground for the children. Whoever catches the baby bear will have the honor of lighting the fire for the burning of the effigy.

The day will culminate with a burning of the effigy of the old year. The effigy will represent something from the old year that a person wants to put behind them. Guests to write down their negative experiences from the past year onto pieces of paper and pin them to the effigy. At midnight the effigy, as well as the things people wish to leave in the old year, will go up in flames.