Humane Society tips for pet owners as temperatures drop

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Humane Society reminds people to take extra care of animals as the temperatures drop.

In many areas, winter is a season of bitter cold and numbing wetness. They want to make sure all four-footed family members stay safe and warm this winter.

Pets should be kept inside families, if possible. Under no circumstances should pet cats be left outdoors, even if they roam outside during other seasons. Dogs are happiest when taken out frequently for walks and exercise, but kept inside the rest of the time.

If a dog is outdoors much of the day for any reason, they should be protected by a dry, draft-free shelter that is large enough to allow them to move comfortably, but small enough to hold in body heat. The floor should be raised a few inches from the ground and covered with cedar shavings or straw. The doorway should be covered with waterproof burlap or heavy plastic.

Pets who spend a lot of time outdoors need more food in the winter because keeping warm depletes energy. Routinely check every pet’s water dish to make certain the water is fresh and unfrozen. Use plastic food and water bowls; when the temperature is low, a pet’s tongue can stick and freeze to metal.