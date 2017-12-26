Hope for the World partners with local students

Hope for the World is a faith based, non-denomination organization providing English and multi-language Bibles and services to those in need as well as providing veteran services in Williams.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 26, 2017 12:02 p.m.

    Submitted photo

    Students help pack boxes for those in need at Hope for the World in downtown Williams.

    Hope for the World, a faith based, non-denomination organization providing English and multi-language Bibles and services to those in need as well as providing veteran services, invited students from Heritage Elementary School in Williams to pack boxes for people in need for the Christmas season Dec. 18. Hope for the World operates year round and accepts monetary donations, warm clothing, sleeping bags, toiletries, Bibles and non-perishable food. More information and pictures are available on their Facebook page.

