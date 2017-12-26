Hope for the World partners with local students

Hope for the World, a faith based, non-denomination organization providing English and multi-language Bibles and services to those in need as well as providing veteran services, invited students from Heritage Elementary School in Williams to pack boxes for people in need for the Christmas season Dec. 18. Hope for the World operates year round and accepts monetary donations, warm clothing, sleeping bags, toiletries, Bibles and non-perishable food. More information and pictures are available on their Facebook page.
Comments
