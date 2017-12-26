Feeding the soul: Methodist Church group hosts soup luncheon

From left: Virginia Baker, Trisha Clark, Marilyn Fogg, Patty Williams, Debbie Anspach, Norma McDowell and Barb Parenteau.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

From left: Virginia Baker, Trisha Clark, Marilyn Fogg, Patty Williams, Debbie Anspach, Norma McDowell and Barb Parenteau.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 26, 2017 11:01 a.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Cheri Barnesher and her grandson enjoy a variety of soups at the luncheon.

    The Sisters in Spirit group of Williams Community United Methodist Church hosted their annual women’s soup lunch Dec. 20.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.