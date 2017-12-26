3 killed in head-on crash near Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona authorities say three people are dead and several others are injured following a head-on collision on the highway between Williams and the Grand Canyon.

The Department of Public Safety says the crash involved a sedan and a minivan. No other details were immediately available.

Authorities had the road closed while they investigated.

Transportation officials were recommending that drivers use US 180 between Flagstaff and State Road 64 at Valle as an alternate route to and from Grand Canyon National Park.