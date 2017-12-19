Women of Williams celebrate the holidays with food, fun and gifts

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 19, 2017 8:05 a.m.

    Photo by Williams-Grand Canyon News

    Women of Williams (WOW) enjoy their third annual Christmas Party and white elephant gift exchange Dec. 12 at the South Rim Winery in Williams. Twenty ladies joined together for an evening of fun and frivolity. WOW is a group for women from Williams and surrounding area to get together and enjoy each other’s company. Event organizer Cossette Riggs said the group does not require any volunteering or other obligations and is open to any woman who would like to join. The group meets on the first Thursday of every month for lunch. They will meet at Dara Thai in January.

