Williams School District spreads cheer at holiday concert

Williams Unified School District hosted its annual holiday concert Dec. 6.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

Williams Unified School District hosted its annual holiday concert Dec. 6.

By Loretta Yerian

  • Originally Published: December 19, 2017 7:19 a.m.

    • Click link below for more photos

    Photo Gallery

    Wusd Holiday Concert

    Williams Unified School District hosted its annual holiday concert Dec. 6.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.