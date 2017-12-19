Williams Police receive DUI enforcement grant

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Police Department (WPD), in conjunction with the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) announced the award of a DUI Enforcement grant dedicated to removing impaired drivers from roadways.

The $5,420 grant is awarded to WPD by GOHS for overtime budgeting and for the purchase of portable breath test devices. These devices assist in determining alcohol levels during enforcement acitivity. Overtime is routinely scheduled during special events and high volume traffic and holiday enforcement activity. The Williams Police Department will be strictly enforcing impaired drivers throughout the city of Williams during the 2017-2018 year.

Additionally, the department said enforcing seat bealt and child restraint laws is a priority during this safety campaign.

This is the ninth consecutive year GOHS has funded this program. WPD said the grant has had very positive results with the help of the grant.

WPD is asking the public to refrain from driving impaired and to obey all traffic laws to keep citizens safe.