Williams community full of generosity

Once again, the residents of Williams have shown tremendous generosity in their time and contributions to this year’s servicemen’s boxes. We collected enough wonderful items to fill 41 boxes that will be enjoyed by our soldiers far from home and family this holiday season.
Thanks to everyone who baked cookies and a special thanks to all the wonderful people who helped with putting the boxes together.
Dorothy Miller,
ESA (Epsilom-Sigma Alpha)
Project Chairman
