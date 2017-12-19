Williams 911: week of December 20

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to verbal argument in front of cemetery, subjects separated;

• Officers responded to domestic on Fifth Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took harassment report on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took private property accident report at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping on Grant;

• Officers responded to domestic on Third Street and Route 66, one of the parties left area before arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to bar fight on Third Street and Route 66, assault occurred under investigation;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers arrested male for felony warrant on Slagel;

• Officers took dog bite report on Edison Avenue;

• Officers took criminal damage report of vehicle at visitor center parking lot;

• Officers responded to suspicious persons on Boyd, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to barking dog on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took fraud report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to juveniles throwing items at cars on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Brookline Loop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers dealt with hunters in city;

• Officers took criminal damage at city parking lot;

• Officers dealt with mental health issue on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took threats report on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Highland Meadows;

• Officers responded to missing airplane at airport, airplane found in Flagstaff;

• Officers took report of illegal dumping at Williams Senior Center;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers took criminal damage to fence report at range;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Third Street, kids playing with phone;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant Avenue, civil matter handled on scene and

• Officers issued 11 citations and gave out 26 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.