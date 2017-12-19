Parks, Ash Fork and Williams face-off at middle school tourneys

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

    Middle School Girls Basketball Tournament

    Photo/Deniz Chavez

    Williams A-team is awarded the third place trophy in the I-40 League tournament Dec. 2. Players include: Arwen Salgado, Marcie Heap, Nathaly Gutierrez, Andrea Ocampo, Chesnea Larimore, Cayla Fritsinger, Fatima Ruiz, Kadance Orozco, Shaelee Echeverria and Tatiana Godinez.

    Williams Middle School Falcons girls basketball team placed third in the I-40 League A-team tournament behind Peach Springs and Grand Canyon. The Williams B-team placed second in their tournament.

    photo

    Photo/Deniz Chavez

    Williams B-team placed second in their tournament Dec. 9. Players include: Chantel Fowler, Lexi Sandoval, Jessica Zabala, Makayla Mackay, Anizia Herrera, Danna Ayala, Melissa Lerma and Isabella Hernandez.

