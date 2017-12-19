Parks, Ash Fork and Williams face-off at middle school tourneys

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Photo Gallery
Middle School Girls Basketball Tournament
Williams Middle School Falcons girls basketball team placed third in the I-40 League A-team tournament behind Peach Springs and Grand Canyon. The Williams B-team placed second in their tournament.
