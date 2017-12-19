Michael Rioux, a veteran in transition

What I spoke of but wasn’t mentioned in the article is that I am happy with my present life and my road back into transitioning into society. With the support and love of my wife Cindy, she has finally allowed me to come home.

With the detached emotions of PTSD, feeling vulnerable, depressed, hyper vigilant and feeling worthless and angry, trying to fit into society is not easy. My wife has taught me that it is ok to cry and that there is another alternative besides fight or flight — that is communication. Which is the hardest for me, of all. With, first of all, our faith in God and prayer and involvement in our church and a PTSD retreat group we attended together, I have been able to gain the tools necessary to transition.

Getting back into Hope for the World Ministry and the radio show, The Narrow Way, allows me to feel a sense of worth (and also) reaching out to other veterans and letting them know, they are not alone. That’s why I also became a service officer and chaplain for our local VFW — helping veterans with benefits they earned while they served their country.

The Combat Trauma Healing Manual, put out by Campus Crusade for Christ, helps to deal with anger towards God, towards other people and with finding the purpose God intended for us, the New Normal of my life. Now finally with my family and the family oriented town of Williams, the feeling of finally being home is within grasp.

Special thanks to my wife Cindy our German Shephard dog, Bear, and our three basset hounds — Ariel, Looc and Roofus. I AM LOVED!

Michael Rioux

Williams, Arizona