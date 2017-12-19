Donations needed to help keep students safe on graduation night

We, the parents of the Williams High School class of 2018, and members of Parents Who Care come to you for your help and support. Parents Who Care was formed in 2008 for the purpose of creating a safe and memorable graduation night for all Williams’ students.

As many of you remember, our community and children suffered a tragic loss in September of 2007 with the death of five teenagers due to alcohol and drugs. Because of that tragic event in our lives, that is how Parents Who Care was started. We stand together to provide an alcohol and drug free event, but this cannot be done without your help. As we look upon our tenth year, we are still on a mission to support and protect our children on graduation night.

We need your help and support! We are asking for donations of any kind for these 70 wonderful students that are the 2018 senior class of Williams High School. Parents Who Care is in the planning process for this event. With your help, this party will be a huge success and a memorable night for years to come.

We are asking for a monetary or gift donation. Anything you can help with would be greatly appreciated.

Remember, this is tax deductible. Should you have any questions, or would like more information, please email us at williamsgradnight@gmail.com or call (928) 853-0714.

We look forward to hearing from you soon. Thank you for your help in keeping our grads safe.

Jeanette Perkins

Treasurer, Parents Who Care