Daniels family donates to Williams Police toy drive

Jim and Pam Daniels, Jeff Stone and Stephanie Harris bring toys to Chief Herman Nixon to donate to the Williams Police Department toy drive.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 19, 2017 4 p.m.

    • The Daniels family and friends donated toys to the Williams Police Department toy drive. The group dressed up as their favorite toy character and donated toys to match the character.

