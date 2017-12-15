Coconino County declares Dec. 5 ‘Williams Vikings Day'

Coconino County Supervisors invite the Williams Vikings 1A State football championship team to Flagstaff declaring Dec. 5 ‘Williams Vikings Day.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  December 15, 2017

    Coconino County Supervisors invited the Williams Vikings 1A State football championship team to Flagstaff declaring Dec. 5 ‘Williams Vikings Day.

    Photo/Coconino County

