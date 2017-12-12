Williams Fire assists police, responds to fatal car accident in November

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Despite the cooler temperatures and end of the busy tourist season, the Williams Fire Department (WFD) remained busy throughout the month of November.

The month began with firefighters responding to an electrical fire at the Canyon Motel and RV Park. The fire was adjacent to an electrical transfer box and a parked RV. No injuries and no adjacent damage.

On Nov. 11, firefighters responded to a brush fire on the north side of Santa Fe Dam. Members found approximately one quarter of an acre slowly burning. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished. The cause of the fire was undetermined.

Late that day, WFD responded to the Grand Canyon Hotel for a fire alarm activation. The department determined there was no fire and used the event as a training opportunity to become familiar with the facility.

On Nov. 16, firefighters responded to a traffic accident on I – 40 at milepost 171 that resulted in four people injured. Two of the injured were ejected from the vehicle. WFD and Life Line Ambulance worked together for patient care, patient movement and stabilizing the vehicle. The crews also treated and transport the patients.

On Nov. 24, firefighters responded to a traffic accident on I -40 at milepost 173 for a reported child not breathing. Upon arrival members found Life Line Ambulance and Ponderosa Fire doing CPR on a 10-year -old male. WFD assisted in resuscitation efforts to Flagstaff Medical Center while also taking care of a fuel leak and cleaning debris from the roadway at the scene. According to Assistant Fire Chief John Moede, the incident was especially difficult for those who responded.

On Nov. 28, firefighters responded to a reported active shooter near First Street and Route 66. Members assisted Williams Police Department with traffic control and medical stand by until released by the officers. No injuries were reported.

Community Interaction

On Oct. 27, the WFD participated in an Active Shooter tabletop exercise sponsored by the Williams Police. The topics included command and control, rapid medical care and force protection. They hope to have more trainings in the future.

On Nov. 18, firefighters assisted a local branch of the National Wild Turkey Federation with local distribution of thanksgiving turkeys.



On Nov. 11, Mayor John Moore asked the WFD to assist in updating the city’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) and the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the secondary effects of a fire on the mountain. The department looks forward to creating an effective plan with city partners.

Training

On Nov. 14, the WFD participated in a training session with Unisource. The training replicated the gas explosion last year at Love’s.



The training group is planning a command center training in December. In this training members will assess and command units to perform firefighting operations.



Nov. 15, firefighters had a training in a smoke filled building and searched for and rescuing a victim. The training also included a section on firefighter self-rescue.



Administration

WFD is attempting to obtain funding for a washer (called an extractor) and a dryer for turnouts, additional radios and external microphones. Grants are being done with the Volunteer Firefighter Assistance Grant (VFA), the 100 Club and the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).

The Apparatus Committee is working on defining a purchasing plan for new apparatus. Work continues on the WFD Strategic Plan. It is the departments hope to submit the plan to council before March.