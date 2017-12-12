Williams 911: week of December 13

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to a child custody matter on Morse Avenue;

• Officers assisted the Department of Public Safety with a search of a vehicle on I-40;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers took a private property accident at a local hotel;

• Officers removed trespassers at Love’s;

• Officers responded to a public assist on Tenth Street, officers assisted in putting a person back into wheelchair;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Rodeo Road and Route 66;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to a fight, which was described as mutual combat, at a local bar on First Street and Route 66;

• Officers assisted with a highly intoxicated person on Route 66;



• Officers took a damage to a vehicle at a local hotel;



• Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;

• Officers took a report of a private property accident at a local hotel;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm at the golf course;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up call on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers assisted the NAU Police Department with follow up on Fifth Street;

• Officers assisted the Fire Department on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to fireworks on the fairway;

• Officers arrested a man for assault after a domestic call on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers took a harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers took a report of theft at Safeway;

• Officers assisted the Fire Department with a gas leak at a local business on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers took a report of theft of weather shield on Bill Williams Mountain;

• Officers removed a camper from city limits, the camper moved to camping area;

• Officers arrested a man for a city warrant on Route 66;

• Officers took a criminal damage report on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Game and Fish with a poaching case;

• Officers took a private property accident at Love’s;

• Officers took a report of theft from an employee at Safeway;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers conducted a civil stand by on First Street;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person/vehicle on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel; and

• Officers issued 13 citations and gave out 50 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.