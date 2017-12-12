Region in brief: week of Dec. 13

Cottonwood Police seeking stabbing suspect

FLAGSTAFF — Police in Cottonwood are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a man while he was driving Dec. 8. Officials are looking for 23-year-old Benjamin Pita, who stabbed a 53-year-old victim several times in the face, arm, neck and chest while they were driving near SR 260 and Thousand Trails Road. After the stabbing, Pita jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

Mexican wolf draft revised recovery plan questioned

ALBUQUERQUE — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) has completed a revision to the Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan. Arizona’s ranchers and conservationists are questioning the revision. Ranchers say the revision ignores the multiple recent reports of wolf sightings in small communities. Conservationists say the wolves sustainability number in the report is contrived.

Flagstaff Airport to offer flights to Los Angeles

FLAGSTAFF — The Flagstaff Pulliam Airport will offer nonstop flights to Los Angeles in the coming year. The flight is only a seasonal addition while the airline determines if the Flagstaff market can support the new service. The flight would depart from LAX at 2 p.m. and then do a return flight from Flagstaff at 4 p.m. The service will be on an American Airlines 70-seat plane, which includes a first-class section.

Prescott residents protest monument reduction

PRESCOTT — More than 100 people gathered on the Yavapai Courthouse Plaza Dec. 9 to protest President Donald Trump’s recent decision to reduce the size of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante national monuments in Utah. Trump’s announcement on Dec. 4, to shrink the Bears Ears monument by 85 percent and the Grand Staircase Escalante by 45 percent has raised the ire of many Americans.

Yavapai Humane Society finds 2,915 homes for pets

PRESCOTT— Yavapai County Humane Society (YCHS) adopted out 2,915 animals in 2016, which included 663 cats and 1,272 dogs adopted. So far in 2017, YCHS has found homes for 1,790 cats and dogs and 21 horses. In 2016, owners were reunited with 18 cats and 735 dogs brought to the shelter. The YCHS wellness clinic performed 1,584 spays and 1,489 neuters of dogs and cats.