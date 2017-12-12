Former NFL player motivates Williams High School students

Former NFL quarterback Travis Brown spent six seasons leading his teammates with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, and another four seasons leading his teammates at Northern Arizona University (NAU), but these days Brown is leading in other ways and shared that with Williams High School (WHS) students Dec. 5.

Brown was brought to the school by the Williams Alliance and Yes I Can organizations in Williams.

“We are looking for enthusiastic speakers who can share their experiences of how they maintained positive decision making through the challenging years of high school and beyond,” said Rob Krombeen, with the Williams Alliance.

Brown spoke to the student body at WHS and shared his experiences with NAU and the NFL.

As starting quarterback for NAU from 1995-1999, Brown broke many offensive records for the Lumberjacks. He then moved on to a six-year career in the NFL.

After sustaining several injuries, including two concussions, and enduring multiple surgeries to his shoulder, elbow and knee, Brown’s NFL career was cut short in 2005 while playing for the Colts.

Brown returned to Arizona, now with a wife and three children, and pursued an MBA at NAU where he began working in the athletic department.

During his time with the NFL, Brown became a Christian after being inspired by his teammates who he saw living out their faith daily.

“It was my rookie year when God surrounded me with other men who were living out their faith, they were teammates,” he said. “I remember thinking ‘whatever you have, I want.’”

When the Brown family learned they were expecting twins, they decided to return to Phoenix to be near family. The twins were born prematurely and nearly died as the family endured months at the hospital. The twins, who are now 9-years old, still suffer from health issues.

That spring, Brown began helping a youth football team at Christ’s Church of the Valley. Over time he became more involved in the ministry at the church and eventually became the Scottsdale Campus pastor.

Through Brown’s experiences, he has been invited to speak at schools and businesses across the state.

“I love getting out,” he said. “One of my life missions is to inspire influencers to maximize their platform.”

Brown said he doesn’t think there is a more important age to reach than those who are in high school.

“Especially the seniors over there,” he said, pointing to the bleachers. “The ones that are walking out of here to face reality. I love that. The big part for me is challenging them, raising their standards and expectations.”

Brown said he tries to get the message out to students that they do not need to lower their expectations based on their circumstances.

“Just because your parent got a divorce, doesn’t mean you’ll end up getting a divorce,” he said. “Kids think ‘my dad wasn’t a good dad, so I don’t have to be a good dad.”

Brown said being in the NFL gave him a platform and an opportunity to speak at a variety of functions.

“Every time I would go to a church or men’s group, people would tell me I should go work in a church,” he said. “But in my mind you don’t have to be in a church to be in the ministry. I sometimes think I’m more effective outside the church.”

Krombeen said the Williams Alliance and Yes I Can plan to host three or four speakers each year at Williams High School.

“This idea came up as a way that Alliance could reach a large number of students impactfully for prevention,” he said. “We want to help the high school students make positive decisions through their life experiences.”