Williams hosts Route 66 Holiday Classic basketball tournament

Vikings Maegen Ford, Maddie Jensen and Jazlyn Romero box in a Chino Valley player. Above right: Amaryssa Orozco prepares to sink a free throw.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: December 5, 2017 2:59 p.m.

    Tournament results

    Grand Canyon girls and Needles boys took top honors at the Williams High School Route 66 Holiday Classic basketball tournament Nov. 30 - Dec. 2. Ten schools participated in the event with two days of pool play followed by a day of championship games. The Williams Vikings boys team placed third. The girls placed fifth.

