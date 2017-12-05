Williams hosts Route 66 Holiday Classic basketball tournament

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Grand Canyon girls and Needles boys took top honors at the Williams High School Route 66 Holiday Classic basketball tournament Nov. 30 - Dec. 2. Ten schools participated in the event with two days of pool play followed by a day of championship games. The Williams Vikings boys team placed third. The girls placed fifth.
