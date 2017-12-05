Williams Elementary opens doors for annual Literacy Night

Carson Hadder works on a craft during Literacy Night Nov. 29.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: December 5, 2017 1:14 p.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Destiny Smith works on a craft during Literacy Night.

    photo

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Students select a free book at Literacy Night.

    Children and families enjoy a night of games, skits and free books at Williams Elementary-Middle School’s annual Literacy Night Nov. 6.

