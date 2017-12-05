Williams 911: week of Dec. 6

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers removed a camper at Buckskinner Park;

• Officers took a report of threats on Third Street;

• Officers responded to a flower pot smoldering on Route 66;

• Officers took report of fraud at Carl’s Jr.;

• Officers responded to a suspicious person at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to a missing juvenile on Route 66, the juvenile was found;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Life Line on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers and the Fire Department responded to a gas leak at a local RV park;

• Officers assisted with the parade and lighting of the Christmas tree;



• Officers assisted the Department of Public Safety with an injury accident on I-40;

• Officers took a report from three individuals of lost property at the parade;

• Officers took a report of a private property accident at Circle K;

• Officers assisted Life Line at Cataract Lake;

• Officers responded to a domestic call on Route 66;

• Officers responded to an unhappy guest at a local hotel;

• Officers arrested a man for driving with a revoked license on Edison Avenue;



• Officers took a private property accident report at Circle K;

• Officers investigated a non-injury accident on Rodeo Road and Route 66;

• Officers responded to an intoxicated man who would not leave a local bar after requested to, the man left in a cab;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers conducted a civil stand by on Fifth Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at a local hotel;

• Officers responded to domestic call on Fifth Street, a man was arrested for assault and criminal damage;



• Officers assisted Life Line on Route 66;



• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Life Line at the Polar Express;

• Officers took a report of juveniles trespassing at a local hotel pool;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers found two light poles and two mail boxes hit by an unknown vehicle on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers conducted a mandatory 30-day on Boyd Avenue for a driver with no license, the driver was cited;

• Officers took a report of suspicious activity on Fifth Street;

• Officers conducted a welfare check on Route 66, the check was part of the RUOK program;

• Officers responded to an abandoned vehicle that ran out of gas on Second Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;



• Officers took a report of lost property at a local hotel;

• Officers assisted Life Line at Love’s;

• Officers responded to a panic alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took a report of a private property hit and run accident at Safeway;

• Officers responded to a person who left without paying at a local business, there was a language barrier and officers handled the situation at the scene;



• Officers arrested a man on Rodeo Road for failure to register as a sex offender;



• Officers arrested a juvenile female for possession of stolen property on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to a disturbance on Second Street, nothing was found in the area;



• Officers responded to a report of juveniles riding ATV’s near the golf course, they were not found in the area;

• Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle/persons on Fourth Street and Grant Avenue, a woman was arrested for a warrant;



• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel;

• Officers assisted Life Line at a local hotel;

• Officers took a report of theft of items from a local restaurant;

• Officers responded to a noise complaint on First Street;

• Officers responded with the Fire Department to a fire alarm at a local hotel;

• Officers took a report of barking dogs on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious people at Love’s;

• Officers took a private property accident report at Love’s;

• Officers responded to a 911 hang up call at a local hotel;

• Officers arrested a man for extreme DUI on Grant Avenue;



• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers took a report of lost property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to a domestic call on Parkway Avenue;

• Officers responded to a non-injury accident on Pine Avenue and Route 66;

• Officers took a trespass report at Safeway;

• Officers responded to a domestic call on Morse Avenue;

• Officers issued 29 citations and gave out 67 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.