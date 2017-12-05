Sharing the season: Holiday events this week

Kerry-Lynn Moede and Dee Neilson ring the bell for the Salvation Army at Safeway Dec. 1.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: December 5, 2017 11:20 a.m.

    • WUSD Holiday Concert:

    Dec. 6, 6 p.m. at WEMS

    Heritage School Christmas:

    Dec. 9, 6 - 8 p.m. at Williams Rodeo Barn

    Santa's World of Wonders:

    Dec. 9 , 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

    Williams Community Dinner: Dec. 10, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at

    Williams Elementary School

    Advent concert:

    Dec. 10, 4 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran

