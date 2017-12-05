Obituary: Huey Lee Morris

Huey Lee Morris, 64, of Kingman, Ariz., went to be with the Lord Nov. 10, 2017 in Phoenix.

Raised in the town of Williams, Huey played football and graduated from Williams High School in 1972. Upon graduation, Huey entered the U.S. Navy and proudly served for four years during the Vietnam War.

After the Navy, Huey served his country as a law enforcement officer, serving with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Wilcox Police Department and Coolidge Police Department before joining the Arizona Department of Corrections (ADOC) in 1983.

Huey Retired from ADOC as an Assistant Deputy Warden in 2004 and continued his service with Arizona State Prison-Kingman as a corrections programs Manager, helping prisoners turn their lives around.

Huey married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Ann (Sharpe) in 1972 and raised two incredible children together.

He loved all things outdoors. He enjoyed fishing with his stepfather, Bob Cooper, whom he lost many $3 fishing bets with. He loved camping and hunting with family in the areas around Kingman.

Nicknamed "Son," Huey was ever-present in the lives of all who knew him and will be forever missed.

Huey is survived by his wife of 45-years, Ruth Ann Morris, his two children — Carrie Latella and her husband, Chris of Surprise, Ariz., Steven Morris and his wife Delfina, of Phoenix, Ariz., He is also survived by his mother, Mildred Cooper of Grants, New Mexico, his father Huey Morris of Mansfield, Arkansas, his brothers — Clyde Morris, of Mansfield, Arkansas, and John Morris, of Grants, New Mexico, mother-in-law Rose Ann Sharpe of Williams, Ariz. Grandchildren: Chelsea Morris, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jacob "Partner" Latella, of Surprise, Ariz., Victoria Morris of Colorado Springs, Colo., Matthew Morris, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Nicholas "Critter" Latella, of Surprise, Ariz., Jessica Reagan of Kingman, Ariz., and Jordan Shelby and great-granddaughter Scarlett Reagan of Kingman, Ariz.

Huey is preceded in death by his Stepfather, Robert Cooper, of Grants, New Mexico and his brothers – Steven Morris and Jim Morris.

Services were held at Praise Chapel in Kingman Dec. 2.