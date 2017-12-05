Obituary: Clay Wiese

Clay Wiese of Williams, Arizona passed away on the evening of November 29, 2017.

Born April 6, 1963, Clay is survived by his mother and father, Keith and Dot Wiese of Dewey, Arizona.

Left behind are also his beautiful wife Martha and his son Kole, along with his ‘other mother' Lydia Tanori.

Clay was a step-dad to two, as well as a grandfather to three amazing teens. Left behind were also two brothers and one sister. His side-kick and companion who never left his side, Jack, will miss him as well. Many friends will have remembered the laughter and stories brought to them by this man.

There will be a celebration of life for Clay, December 9, at 2 p.m. at the Sultana Theater in Williams. Those who knew Clay know he would want friends and family to come together and celebrate life.