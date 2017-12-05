Local families to benefit from Williams Police toy drive

Every year, in coordination with Northern Arizona Law Enforcement, Williams Police Department participates in a holiday toy drive and delivers toys to local families in need.

WPD is asking for assistance in recognizing and referring families who may be in need of assistance this year. The department helps to provide toys to children whose families have been identified. They will also deliver these gifts to the families prior to Christmas.

“Our goal is to make sure that local children in need have a present for Christmas in Williams,” a WPD representative said in a statement.

Williams Police Department participates in the annual toy drive in coordination with Flagstaff Police Department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Northern Arizona University Police, Winslow Police Department, Arizona Rangers, U.S. Forest Service, Arizona Game and Fish and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The deadline to refer a family is Dec. 15. Referrals will need to include current contact information (address and phone numbers) in order to assure delivery prior to Christmas. Self-referrals are not accepted.

Those interested in referring a family can contact the Williams Police Department at (928) 635-4461.