Letter: Christmas tree a tradition in Williams

I'm writing this letter to thank the high school welding teacher, Steve Schober and the students who made it possible to replace the old star on the Christmas tree on the high school hill.

I was a 42-year resident of Williams and my late husband, Harry Cole, and our family spent many hours redoing the star and strings of lights for the tree. Our thanks too, to APS for the help they gave and to the Lions Club for continuing the tradition.

How many years the town, as well as travelers going through town, have enjoyed the tree? It's hard to say, but when we lived in California and our boys were little, I would wake them up as we went through Williams on our way to Grand Canyon to spend Christmas with my folks, so they could see the tree.

May the tradition last for many more years and be enjoyed by all.

Merry Christmas,

Ethel Cole

Cottonwood, Arizona