Habitat for Humanity wall raising scheduled for Dec. 9

Williams Area Habitat for Humanity will have a wall raising ceremony at the home built for Michael and Morgan Richards Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m.
Habitat for Humanity invites the public to join Habitat home partners Michael and Morgan Richards and their children Cara, Clayton and Callay as they celebrate the start of their Habitat house. The home is located at 908 Hereford Drive in Williams.
“A special holiday blessings and thank you to the city of Williams, Habitat’s Board of Directors, contractors, suppliers, volunteers and friends who are helping make a dream come true,” said Francis E. Mazza. “And a very special thanks to the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development.”
Comments
