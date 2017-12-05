Fraud scheme hitting Williams businesses

Williams Police Department (WPD) is advising local businesses to be aware of a recent scam in which someone poses as an employee to pick up deposit money.

According to Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon, individuals are calling Williams businesses claiming they are from a corporate office coming by to pick up night drop box money.

“This is an old trick that’s been going on for years,” Nixon said.

Nixon said the impersonators will go online and study the business to find out the names of the supervisors and managers. He said they will then wait for a other employees to be working and call them to say they will be picking up money that night.

“They’ll call up and say they are Joe from corporate,” Nixon said. “We just fired so and so and we’re afraid he’s going to steal the money.”

Nixon said the caller will then tell the employee to put half the money in a safe and the other half will be picked up later that evening.

“They tried that at Circle K, Dollar General and Carl’s Jr.,” Nixon said.“Unfortunately Carl’s Jr. fell for it and lost about $900.”

Nixon said the department sent out a Code Red information text to business owners so they can be aware of the scam.