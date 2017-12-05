Community Dinner returns to Williams Dec. 10

Although Thanksgiving has passed, people can enjoy another festive meal at the 15th annual Community Holiday Dinner Dec. 10.

The dinner takes place from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Williams Elementary-Middle School cafeteria, 601 N. 7th Street.

The Community Holiday Dinner is open to all Williams residents.

“Originally the event was for those who couldn’t afford a holiday dinner, but then we said to heck with it, we’re going to invite everyone,” said Kiwanis member and organizer Bud Parenteau.

The Williams Kiwanis Club and other Williams service organizations put on the event. They utilize about 45 volunteers on the day of the event.

Turkeys, hams and other items have been donated by Pine Country Restaurant and St. Mary’s Food Bank. Williams Food Pantry and More is also donating food items for the event.

Williams High School culinary class will assist with cooking at the event.

Parenteau expects about 600 people to attend the dinner.

The meal will include turkey, ham, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, salad, bread, beverages and several dozen cookies that community members bake for dessert.

“We’re grateful the school has donated the facility to do this event for the community,” Parenteau said.

Besides the food, the Community Holiday Dinner also includes a visit from Santa Claus. Parents are encouraged to bring cameras to take pictures of their children with Santa.

All children ages 12 and younger will also be entered into a raffle to win one of several bicycles in different age categories.

Additionally, children will receive a Rory the Lion stuffed animal.Virginia Quinn is accepting donations of $20 or more to go toward buying the stuffed animals. Donations may be mailed to 106 S. Ninth St. Williams, AZ 86046. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677.

Anyone interested in providing cookies for the event can contact Cookie Nicoson at (928) 699-9036.

Organizers are in need of volunteers to help on the day of the event. More information about how to help is available from Parenteau at (928) 635-4393.