Community calendar: week of Dec. 5

Team meeting for Bike MS Flying Turtles cycling team Dec. 17

A team meeting for Bike MS “Flying Turtles” cycling team takes place Dec 17, at 1:30 p.m. at Brewed Awakenings.

Come find out about MS Research and how you can help stop this disabling disease.

There will be have handouts on MS resources and new research. One free registration for bike ride MS will be given out, and 25 percent off for all others. Anyone interested in riding with in March (24th and/or 25th) please come and find out more.

More information is available by contacting Cheri Porter (928) 380-0416.



Want to help out this season but aren't sure how?

RING the Salvation Army Bell! It's easy, fun, and very rewarding. The money is used locally.

Shifts open Fridays and Saturdays throughout December. Let Kerry-Lynn Moede know you're intetested... and she'll hook you up with this year's coordinator. Anyone interested can contact Kerry-Lynn Moede at (602) 818-6559.

Little League board members sought

The Williams Little League is seeking board members for the 2017-2018 season. Current vacancies include treasurer and player agent. Anyone interested can contact Cindy Sutton at (928) 635-5272.

Rory the Lion donations sought

Rory the Lion will be given to each child attending the Williams Community Dinner Dec. 10. Virginia Quinn and Teresa Rodriguez are seeking $20 donations for each stuffed animal. Organizers hope to raise enough money to distribute 250 lions or while supplies last. They are falling short in this number and are asking the community to help purchase stuffed animals. More information is available from Quinn at (928) 635-0677. Donations can be mailed to Quin at 106 S. 9th St., Williams.

Red Cross seeking blood donors

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations tend to fall in December, although the need remains the same.

The organization is asking the community to consider donating blood during the holiday season to give the gift of life.

Community invited to Christmas Nativity Pageant

Those interested in being involved in the production of the Christmas Natvity Pageant, which takes place Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Babbitt-Polson Stage, can contact Kerry-Lynn Moede at (602) 818-6559.

American Legion Robert Fulton Post 57 hosting early bird dinner Dec. 9

The American Legion Robert Fulton Post 57 in Ash Fork will host an early bird dinner for members Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. Dinner is free for members and $10 for non-eligible spouses. RSVP by Dec. 6 by calling (928) 637-2254.

8th annual Advent Concert Series

The Advent Concert Series at St. John's Church (corners of Grant and 2nd Streets) continue





The third concert is Dec. 10 and will feature Kerry-Lynn Moede singing Christmas favorites, and pianist Billie Jene Watt (piano) and Beth LaGro (flute, piano) playing Christmas and classical favorites.

The final concert is Dec. 17 and will bring us the sounds of Hawaii and Christmas by musicians George (Keoki) and Nancy Sereno. Each concert begins at 4 p.m. and is followed by refreshments and a time to mee with the musicians.

All concerts are free and the entire community.

Support your local booster clubs

Williams High School and Williams Elementary -Middle school booster clubs are asking for the public's support. Booster clubs support the schools extracurricular activities, athletic activities, teams, students and athletes. Member fees are: $25/per individual, $15/WUSD employee and $10/student

Everyone who joins gets a booster club T-shirt. More information is available from Williamsboosters@gmail.com

VFW Auxiliary selling fall center pieces

The Matthew James Broehm VFW Post 12128 Auxiliary is selling fall center pieces made with silk flowers in baskets, vases and etc., no two are alike. Look for flyers around town for locations and times of selling.

More information is available by calling (928) 606-9001.

Annual coat drive starts Oct. 1

The annual coat drive started Oct. 1. Anyone who has coats they no longer use can donate them to be used by someone in need. Ogden Cleaners cleans them for the Kiwanis Club and then are given out to those in need by the food pantry. Slightly used blankets also are accepted. Drop of items at the Rec Center and Williams Reality or more information is available by calling (928) 635-4393.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff needs volunteers

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff school based mentoring program at Williams needs volunteers and students in Williams.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be available to meet at WEMS two hours a week. Students must be enrolled in first through fifth grade and be able to meet two hours after school each week.

More information is available by calling (928) 774- 0649.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.