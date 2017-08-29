Williams sixth grader plays in USSSA All American games

Tyler Jense was selected to play for the Far West team in the USSSA Baseball Tournament in Florida the week of Aug. 3.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: August 29, 2017 9:42 a.m.

    • Tyler Jensen was selected to play in the USSSA All American baseball tournament in Florida the week of Aug. 3. Jensen plays club ball with Flagstaff and Bagdad teams and was selected by coaches for the Far West team.

