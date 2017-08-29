Williams sixth grader plays in USSSA All American games

Tyler Jensen was selected to play in the USSSA All American baseball tournament in Florida the week of Aug. 3. Jensen plays club ball with Flagstaff and Bagdad teams and was selected by coaches for the Far West team.
Tyler Jensen was selected to play in the USSSA All American baseball tournament in Florida the week of Aug. 3. Jensen plays club ball with Flagstaff and Bagdad teams and was selected by coaches for the Far West team.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.