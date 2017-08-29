Williams 911: week of August 30

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Lewis;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Tenth Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66 at local business;

• Officers went to day care to talk to kids about stranger danger;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Homestead, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to keys and dog locked in car at Safeway, got owner in;

• Officers responded to burglary on Second Street, officers gave foot chase of suspects who escaped in darkness in night, under investigation;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Second Street and Route 66 after stopping him for driving wrong way;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Rodeo Road;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Route 66;

• Officers responded to verbal argument on Route 66, parties separated;

• Officers assisted DPS with non-injury accident on Country Club exit at I-40;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local RV park, found domestic two intoxicated subjects arguing separated for night;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Airport Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local gas station, civil matter;

• Officers took private property accident at visitor center;

• Officers responded to transient near senior center;

• Officers assisted at football game;

• Officers responded to domestic on Railroad Avenue, occurred in county turned over to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66 at local restaurant;

• Officers and fire department responded to RV fire on I-40 to assist DPS;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Lewis;

• Officers responded to lightning strike on Hancock, no strike;

• Officers responded to attempted suicide on Lewis, Lifeline transported;

• Officers responded to attempted suicide on Seventh Street, Lifeline transported;

• Officers arrested a male for a warrant on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to a subject skate boarding in roadway on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subject contacted and told to get out of road;

• Officers responded to found drug paraphernalia on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Locust;

• Officers responded to barking dog on Fifth Street, owner put dog inside;

• Officers responded to male with dementia lost on Airport Road, phone pinged and subject found;

• Officers responded to trespass at local hotel, subject removed from area;

• Officers responded to an alarm at local hotel’

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, male arrested for assault;

• Officers responded to welfare check on Homestead, found subject ill and called Lifeline;

Officers issued eight citations and gave out 29 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.