Sheriff’s Office warns of false deportation letters

The Flagstaff Police Department is investigating a report of a suspicious letter sent to a resident in Flagstaff warning them of deportation if they are contacted by local law enforcement.

The letter falsely states the Coconino Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff Police Department are also Immigration Customs (ICE) officers and will imminently deport them if contacted.

Flagstaff Police Department and Coconino Sheriff’s office have confirmed the statements made in the letter are false.

Both departments state that no employees of Coconino County Sheriff’s Office or Flagstaff Police Department are deputized as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Officers.

The letter begins with “Attention to all un-documented/illegal residents,” with a return address from “Legal Americans Surveillance Citizens Project.” The letter was postmarked in Flagstaff and came from a post office box.

Flagstaff Police Department said in a statement “It will continue to be the Flagstaff Police Department’s philosophy to not engage in general “round ups” of undocumented persons.”

Anyone receiving one of these letters is encouraged to report it to the police department so it can be determined if a crime has been committed and if certain persons are being specifically targeted due to their race or ethnicity.

Law enforcement dispatch number is (928) 774-4523, option 1 for Dispatch or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.