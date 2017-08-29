Grand Canyon Renaissance model available soon

To the editor:

Great news for our good friend, builder, artist and model builder Melvin Chamberlin from the Texas/Arkansas area.

He is still recovering from the semi-tractor trailer accident where he and his wife were hit in their truck while parked in the car section of a truck stop. He has had surgery on his neck this week and the reports are that the surgery went very well, he is recuperating well and is in very good spirits.



Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and we hope for a speedy recovery and we look forward to his return to Williams, this time with the model of the proposed Renaissance Interactive Park for all to see.

This is amazing project, let me review some of what we want to bring to Williams:

A five acre castle and castleyard complete with a feast hall, commercial kitchen, food vendors, several stages, a reception hall and so much more. Our facility will offer several stages and a main stage for concerts, festivals and special programming.

Renaissance and themed weddings are very popular and we will offer a unique venue for their special day.

We will also offer a great facility for business conferences, special presentations, break-out sessions, speaking engagements, trade shows, etc....

The field of honor is the place where the jousting tournaments and archery demonstrations will be held. The village marketplace is the place for vendors, artist and craftsmen and women to sell their wares, there will be seasonal and permanent vends with many handcrafted, unique and special gifts available.

Our commercial kitchen will supply the food vendors, the feast hall with delightful food with everything from the ever popular turkey leg to sumptuous desserts and feast items. Great food and drink will be available for all!

There is much more information about the features, attractions and programming to share with you about the Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience. Stayed tuned and get excited Williams!

We look forward to sharing the model of the park with you soon, we will be able to share it with by appointment and during special presentations

The work continues, we appreciate your continued support.

Mark Worden

Managing Director,

Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience