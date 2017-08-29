Department of Corrections conducting dog training Sept. 14

The Arizona Department of Corrections (ADOC) has announced they will host a dog handler training workshop in Williams Sept. 14.

According to officer Steve Lowe, the ADOC group is from Phoenix and will have approximately 80 students and 20 trainers in town doing training with hounds.

“These are our special teams that go looking for escaped inmates and missing people,” he said. “We are going to be in town doing urban trails, simulating finding lost people.”

Lowe said the teams will have morning and afternoon sessions in Williams.

The ADOC will be in Williams on one day of a week-long training in northern Arizona.

“We don’t have a lot of escapees, thankfully,” he said. “But we go out looking for people all the time to help and to keep our guys sharp.”

The Department of Corrections has multiple K-9 units stationed at prison complexes statewide. These dogs are trained for emergency calls and for other purposes such as contraband detection and other security measures at the prisons.

“We have approximately 40 dogs,” he said. “We are one of the only agencies that has hounds.”