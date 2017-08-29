Community calendar: week of August 30

Community dinner Sept. 24

The local conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul is hosting its 4th annual community dinner and fundraiser Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Church 300 West Grant Street. The spaghetti dinner will be followed by a pie/cake/bread live auction and a silent auction will be in process during the dinner. A donation of $5 for adults is suggested. All proceeds go to help those in need in our community. More information is available from Patty Williams at (928) 814-6423.

Sherwood Forest Fire Auxiliary Pancake Breakfast Sept. 2

A Pancake Breakfast sponsored by the Sherwood Forest Estates Fire Auxiliary takes place Sept. 2. Donations will be accepted and will benefit the Sherwood Fire Department. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Sherwood Forest Estates Firehouse, 450 S. Little John Road. All are welcome.

Kaibab National Forest Campgrounds feature Labor Day weekend events

Over the holiday weekend, the following programs will be presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest.

Kaibab Lake Saturday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m. — "Wild Kaibab" with Earl Bassett. Discover the Big Game animals of Arizona.

Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.— Nature Walk with Naturalist Deb Noel.

Dogtown Lake: Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. — "Walk on the Wild Side" nature walk with Earl Bassett.

Whitehorse Lake: Saturday, Sept 2, 6 p.m. — "Stalking the Wild Dragonfly" Hear stories by local writer Nancy Rivest Green about her encounters with Arizona wildlife and wild places, and discover the animals through skulls and hides; then at 7 p.m., participants can go on a short evening walk to listen for wildlife.

Airport Fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9

Performance Air Group is hosting a fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9 at the H.A. Clark airport in Williams. The EAA Young Eagles will also give children free airplane rides during the event. More information can be found by calling Chad Thomas at (480) 296-3305.

Bingo in Williams Sept. 14 and 28

The Williams VFW Post is hosting Bingo Sept. 14 and 28 at St. Johns Episcopal Lutheran Church in Walker Hall 202 West Grant Street. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years of age to enter — food and drinks will be available to purchase. Please bring your friends and have a fun filled evening.

Williams Gardeners' Market on Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners' Market will take place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Ave. with local grown veggies and plants. Please bring bags and change.

More information is available from Kali Kaliche at (928) 635-2595.

Historic Yellow House garden sale Sept. 2

The garden sale will take place in the garden area of the Historic Yellow House, 120 S. 6th St. (on the northwest corner of Grant Avenue and Sixth Street) Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will include gifts, food, art and vintage goodies, with live music sporadically throughout the event.

More information is available from Kerry-Lynn Moede at (602) 818-6559.

Saturday services at First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church is now offering a Saturday service beginning Sep 16 at 5:30 p.m. Back to Church Sunday is Sept 17 at 10:45 a.m., followed by a picnic at Dream Acres. First Baptist Church is located at 629 W. Grant Avenue, across from Safeway. More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Friends of the NRA Gun Safe Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA will host a raffle for a Winchester 26 gun safe. Those interested can view the gun safe inside Canyon Vista Mall at 117 W. Route 66.

Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Raffle will be held once all tickets have been purchased. You win it, you move it. Tickets are available at Williams Wear or by contacting Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974.

Parks Farmers Market

Parks Farmers Market in Parks, across the grocery store, offers homegrown, homemade and home baked products for sale every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh vegetables, granola, pickles, salsa, dried herbs, local wildflower honey, bee pollen, baked breads and much more. More information is available from Lita at 606-6843.

Williams Route 66 Communications group meeting

The Williams Route 66 Communications Group meets the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Wild West Junction in the breakfast room. Anyone interested in radio communications is invited to attend. This includes people who are amateur radio or GMRS licensees or anyone interested in the unlicensed radio services; CB, FRS and MURS. More information is available from Glen Davis at kg7ydj@arrl.net.

7th annual Mountain Man Run Sept. 4

The Williams Lions Club will host the 7th annual Mountain Man 5k/10k/Fun Run-Walk Sept 4. The race will depart from the Visitor Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Runners must sign in by 7 a.m.

Registration is $40 for the 10k, $30 for 5k and $15 for the fun run/walk.Proceeds will benefit vision care and services in the Williams community.

More information and registration can be found at www.williamslionsclub.com.

AZGFD Hunter Education Class Sept. 16, 17 and 23

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will present a hunter education class at the Rodeo Barn on Rodeo Road. Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Field Day will take place Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Williams shooting range. Registration is online at www.azgfd.gov. Class size is limited to 20. More information can be found by calling Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768 or John Miller at (928) 635-4330 or (928) 853-2318.

For those who complete an online version of the class, there will be a field day Sept. 27 from 105 p.m. at the Williams Shooting Range.

Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle

The Williams Sportsman's Club 2017 fall pistol raffle will take place Sept. 4 at the Williams Shooting Range. Ticket donations are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets are available by calling (928) 848-8139.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.