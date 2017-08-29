Camper catches fire on I-40

On Aug. 23, the Williams Fire Department responded to a camper completely engulfed in flames on I-40. The occupant stated smoke and flames started coming out from under the steering column and he was unable to extinguish them. He was traveling from California to Texas.
