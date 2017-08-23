Community Calendar: Week of Aug. 23

Williams Gardeners' Market on Saturdays in Williams

The Williams Gardeners' Market will take place Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton Ave. with local grown veggies and plants. Please bring bags and change.

More information is available from Kali Kaliche at (928) 635-2595.

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff needs volunteers

Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Flagstaff school based mentoring program at Williams needs volunteers and students in Williams.

Volunteers must be 16 years or older, be available to meet at WEMS two hours a week. Students must be enrolled in first through fifth grade and be able to meet two hours after school each week.

Both adults and students must have the desire to be a postive influence in the life of a child or be in need or desire a postive adult role model.

More information is available by calling (928) 774- 0649 or visiting www.flagstaffbigs.org.

Painting in the Pines Aug. 27

Painting in Pines with Bonnie Heaton Dent Aug. 27 from 2-5:30 p.m. at Kicks on Route 66, 2550 W. Route 66.

Registration at The Gallery, 145 W. Route 66. Cost: $75 to register, which includes refreshments and all supplies to complete a 16 x 20 acrylic painting.

More information is available at (928) 351-7665.

Historic Yellow House garden sale Sept. 2

The garden sale will take place in the garden area of the Historic Yellow House, 120 S. 6th St. (on the northwest corner of Grant Avenue and Sixth Street) Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will include gifts, food, art and vintage goodies, with live music sporadically throughout the event.

More information is available from Kerry-Lynn Moede at (602) 818-6559.

Saturday service at First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church is now offering a Saturday service beginning Sep 16 at 5:30 p.m. Back to Church Sunday is Sept 17 at 10:45 a.m., followed by a picnic at Dream Acres. First Baptist Church is located at 629 W. Grant Avenue, across from Safeway. More information is available at (928) 635-4692.

Friends of the NRA Gun Safe Raffle

Grand Canyon Friends of the NRA will host a raffle for a Winchester 26 gun safe. Those interested can view the gun safe inside Canyon Vista Mall at 117 W. Route 66.

Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Raffle will be held once all tickets have been purchased. You win it, you move it. Tickets are available at Williams Wear or by contacting Patty Williams at (928) 853-4974.

Parks Farmers Market

Parks Farmers Market in Parks, across the grocery store, offers homegrown, homemade and home baked products for sale every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fresh vegetables, granola, pickles, salsa, dried herbs, local wildflower honey, bee pollen, baked breads and much more. More information is available from Lita at 606-6843.

Airport Fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9

Performance Air Group is hosting a fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9 at the H.A. Clark airport in Williams. The EAA Young Eagles will also be giving children free airplane rides during the event. More information can be found by calling Chad Thomas at (480) 296-3305.

Friends of Williams Golf Tournament Aug. 26

The Friends of Williams Golf Tournament will be held at Elephant Rocks Golf Course beginning at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26.

Cost to participate in the tournament is $80 per person. Elephant Rocks members receive a 10 percent discount. Proceeds will benefit Williams Aquatic Center.

Registration is available by calling Kris Vasquez at (928) 863-2467.

Williams Route 66 Communications group meeting

The Williams Route 66 Communications Group would like to invite anyone interested in radio communications to our monthly meetings. This includes people who are Amateur radio or GMRS licensees or anyone interested in the unlicensed radio services; CB, FRS and MURS. The Route 66 Communications Group is a social group and the Williams Emergency Communications Group is a part of it. We can help people who are interested in getting an amateur radio or GMRS license. There is no exam for GMRS and we are trying to schedule classes and an exam for anyone interested in getting an amateur radio license. If you are not sure which is right for you, come to the meeting and we will answer your questions. Meetings take place the second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at Wild West Junction in the breakfast room. More information is available from Glen Davis at kg7ydj@arrl.net.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

7th annual Mountain Man Run Sept. 4

The Williams Lions Club will host the 7th annual Mountain Man 5k/10k/Fun Run-Walk Sept 4. The race will depart from the Visitor Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Runners must sign in by 7 a.m.

Registration is $40 for the 10k, $30 for 5k and $15 for the fun run/walk.Proceeds will benefit vision care and services in the Williams community.

More information and registration can be found at www.williamslionsclub.com.

Williams star party Aug. 25

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the City of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., August 25 at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot (weather permitting). Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the Moon, planets and other celestial objects.

AZGFD Hunter Education Class Sept. 16, 17 and 23

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will present a hunter education class at the Rodeo Barn on Rodeo Rd. Class will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 17 and 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 23. Field Day will take place Sept. 23 from 1-5 p.m. at the Williams shooting range. Registration is online at www.azgfd.gov. Class size is limited to 20. More information can be found by calling Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768 or John Miller at (928) 635-4330 or (928) 853-2318.

For those who complete an online version of the class, there will be a field day Sept. 27 from 105 p.m. at the Williams Shooting Range.

Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle

The Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle will take place Sept. 4 at the Williams Shooting Range. Ticket donations are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets are available by calling (928) 848-8139.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

Zumba class Monday nights

The Williams Lions Club will hold a ‘fun’ raiser Zumba class every Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rec Center. July 3 will kick up a bit with Megan, an instructor at the Flagstaff YMCA, leading the fun. On July 4, join a flash mob dance in the street at the end of the parade.

Drop-ins are welcome, a $5 donation is requested.

W.A.A.G low cost spay and neuter

The W.A.A.G program provides transportation and pre/post surgery care for cats and dogs. More information is available from flyers located around town or by calling W.A.A.G at (928) 635-2595.

Summer Saturday Artwalks

Williams Second Saturday Artwalk season kicks off this month in downtown Williams. The ArtWalk will stretch from Union 76 Auto Care at the west end of town to the new SignCarver.com at the east end. This fall's ArtWalk dates are September 9 and October 14. The Gallery in Williams throws a party, with free food, beverage and live music, and is a good starting point with maps to all ArtWalk locations available. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.