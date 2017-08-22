Otter mansion: Workers begin construction of new habitat at Bearizona

Construction is underway on a new otter habitat at Bearizona.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: August 22, 2017 3:47 p.m.

    • Otters at Bearizona Wildlife Park will soon enjoy a new enclosure. The new habitat area will be located directly in front of the recently completed gift shop.

