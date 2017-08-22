Letter: Outpouring of generosity to schools astounding

When it comes to finances, school districts are like most families on a budget: they do a lot with a little. Williams Unified School District is no different. We have a tight budget and we work hard to make the most of it. That’s why donations from local citizens, area businesses and community groups mean so much to us and our students’ success.

During my time working at WUSD#2, I’ve been amazed at the community’s generosity. Every time I turn around, someone new is dropping off a donation or waiting with a check in hand — eager to support our programs and events. It seems that whenever we have a need, the community gladly helps fill it.

So, even though I’ve grown accustomed to this local spirit of generosity, I can’t help but be astounded by the recent outpouring of charitable giving to our school. It truly surpasses any and all expectations. During back-to-school season, so many people —either as individuals or as part of organizations — gave from their hearts to make sure our students had what they needed to start the year off right. This most recent wave of giving didn’t stop with backpacks and school supplies. Within just the past few months, our school received many substantial contributions and pledges to support “extra” programming like KinderCamp, STEAM Night, Healthy Families–Healthy Youth, and our music and art programs.

While I’d like to list all of the people and groups who’ve shown such extreme generosity to our school, there is not enough room in this short letter. Please know, though, that there are so many for such a small town, and our students and staff sincerely thank them. We are deeply appreciative of the community’s kindness.

With gratitude,

Carissa Morrison Principal, Williams Elementary-Middle School