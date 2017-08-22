Interstate 40 eastbound ramp work at Bellemont begins Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Transportation is ahead of schedule for ramp repairs at the Bellemont traffic interchange and will begin reconstructing the eastbound Interstate 40 on- and off ramps at Exit 185 early Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Work on the westbound ramps is anticipated to be completed early Tuesday morning, and the ramps will be reopened for travel at 7 a.m. Once the westbound ramps are open, the eastbound on- and off-ramps at Bellemont will be closed for construction from 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. The Bellemont bridge over I-40 will remain open at all times.

Motorists can use the interchanges at Parks (milepost 178) and A-1 Mountain (milepost 190) to travel between eastbound I-40 and Bellemont. Signs will mark the detour routes.

Ramp repairs are anticipated to be completed in time for the Labor Day weekend with no restrictions to the Bellemont area.

The ramp reconstruction is part of a larger project underway between Parks and Riordan that includes paving, new guardrail and minor bridge repairs at the Parks, Bellemont and A-1 Mountain traffic interchanges. Please visit the project website for more information at: azdot.gov/I40Paving.

Drivers should use caution and watch for personnel and equipment while construction is underway. Please allow for extra time for travel.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call Coralie Cole, ADOT senior community relations officer, at 602.501.4899 or ccole@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit the ADOT Traveler Information site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.