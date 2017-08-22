Gridiron action: Williams Vikings get feet wet in scrimmage at Ft. Thomas

The Williams Vikings football team got their first taste of competition Aug. 18 when they traveled to Ft. Thomas to scrimmage Ray, Ft. Thomas and St. David.

The team ran a total of 60 plays. Teams were allowed a rotation of 20 offensive and 20 defensive plays per team.

“We did very well for our scrimmage,” said Head Coach Jeff Brownlee. “We had very few mental mistakes.”

However, Brownlee said the scrimmage revealed a few weak spots the team needs to fine-tune before their next game.

“I felt that we really dominated the other teams there,” Brownlee said. “The kids played well and were excited to hit somebody else.”

Brownlee said he was pleased the team didn’t receive any injuries and said the players are looking forward to their first game this week.

“We took down 23 kids and most of them played,” he said. “Obviously our starters played and we were able to get our backups and some of our JV players some playing time.”

Brownlee said the teams did not keep score, but said he felt the Vikings shined in their defensive roles.

“I know defensively we dominated, which we should,” he said.

Brownlee said senior linebacker Tate Grantham, the 1A Defensive Player of the Year and sophomore Chance Pearson led the attack for the Vikings.

“Tate was very solid in the middle,” Brownlee said.

Brownlee said he was impressed with the leadership from quarterback Diego Pedraza.

“Diego completed some good passes and kept the other teams on their heels,” Brownlee said.

Brownlee said he is confident the Viking’s passing game will balance the team’s strong running game.

“The other teams can’t just rush eight in the box because we will take advantage of it,” Brownlee said.

Brownlee said he was pleased with the team’s running game from Pearson and David Lozano.

“Our team speed shined well down there,” he said.

The Vikings play their season opener at home against Hayden Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.