Four days of fun at Coconino County Fair

Experience four days of fun at the annual Coconino County Fair over Labor Day weekend.

Ft. Tuthill County Park in Flagstaff will again host the fair, featuring live entertainment, exhibits, livestock shows and auction, carnival rides, interactive activities for youth and adults and over 100 food and commercial vendors.

Live entertainment for the whole family throughout the event includes musical and various performances on the main stage, variety stage and strolling entertainment on the grounds. Feature headliners for each night on the main stage include the following:

Friday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. — Circus Bacchus

Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. — The Guess Who

Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:00 p.m. — Fito Olivares

Monday, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m. — Jackson Michelson

“This year’s fair bands includes local, regional and national performers. Each night’s band features a different music genre to headline the event,” said Coconino County Fair Manager Brian Grube. “We look for name recognition, appeal to the Fair audience and value and classic rock has been popular on Saturday nights. The Guess Who, with their many known hits, was an easy choice for this year’s main attraction.”

The public can save money from fair vendors by purchasing a coupon book. Over 30 vendors are offering special deals, including on this year’s maple bacon donut burger. Coupon Books are available at the information booth for only $5 and include a savings of over $60. People can also get a coupon book by donating three cans of food to the Northern Arizona Junior Livestock Association and the 4-H “Bust the Barn.”

The County Fair has a complimentary park and ride service to the event. Mountain Line buses leave the Northern Arizona University parking lot at McConnell and Pine Knoll approximately every 20 minutes. Bus service starts at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. The last bus leaves the fairgrounds each day 30 minutes after fair closing.

A variety of select fair food items will be sold for between $1 and $3 on Friday, Sept. 2.

$1 off admission coupons can be found on Coca-Cola products at several grocery stores in Coconino County

Military discounts are available for active, retired, and veterans — receive $1 off admission all Labor Day Weekend.

The fair hours are Friday — Sunday, Sept. 2-4 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Fair carnival hours are Friday — Sunday, Sept. 2-4 from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Admission for adults is $8, seniors and children (6-12) $5, military (with ID) $7 and children (5 and under) are free. Parking at the fairgrounds is $5.

More information and to purchase tickets is available at coconino.az.gov/CountyFair