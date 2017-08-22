APS bills going up following rate hike

Arizona Public Service (APS) customers will be seeing higher bills soon after the state’s largest utility passed a rate hike that began Aug. 19
The Arizona Corporation Commission voted 4-1 to allow small rate increases and cuts to rooftop solar customers.
The rate hike includes increases in the basic service charge for some customers on simple rate plans and a change in the on-peak hours for time-of-use customers.
The revenue increase is the company’s first base rate increase in five years, with the typical monthly residential bill increasing 4.5 percent, or about $6 per month according to a press release from APS.
Solar customers currently receive a credit of 14.5 cents per kilowatt hour for providing electricity to the power grid. New solar customers will get 12.9 cents per kilowatt hour.
The agreement also includes:
• A $10 million to $15 million per year investment in an AZ Sun II rooftop solar program in which limited- and moderate-income customers would receive a monthly credit to allow APS to install rooftop solar systems on their homes;
• A $15 million refund of surplus energy efficiency program funds to customers;
• Increased program funding, annual crisis bill assistance and a simplified monthly bill discount for limited-income customers;
• Four new off-peak holidays, increasing the total number to 10.
The rate increase will average about $72 per year, with the average monthly bill rising from $135 to $141, according to APS.
The rate increase will generate an additional $94 million this year.
Customers do not need to take any immediate action.
People who pay a flat rate will find the basic charge has increased sharply. Some of those customers may see the figure go from $9 to $15 per month, with large-use customers seeing their base rate increase to $20.
Other rate structure changes include a time-of-use rate where the charge per kilowatt hour is higher during peak times but lower at off-peak times. Currently the higher rates are from noon to 7 p.m. The new structures puts peak hours from 3 to 8 p.m.
Of the commissioners, Bob Burns was the sole person to vote no. Burns said he did not believe a rate-hike was necessary.
Burns has been involved in court proceedings accusing APS and its parent company, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. of hiding political spending.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.