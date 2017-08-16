Williams 911: week of Aug. 16

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers took delayed report of shoplifting at Safeway;
• Officers and local fire department responded to smoke alarm at local hotel;
• Officers took report of private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Slagel;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman;
• Officers arrested male for DUI on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Airport Road;
• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;
• Officers and local fire department responded to Route 66 reference gas smell;
• Officers took criminal damage to window report at Railroad Avenue museum storage;
• Officers took report of stolen vehicle on Fulton;
• Officers responded to disturbance on First Street, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers dealt with civil matter, roommate issues on First Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up at local hotel;
• Officer took report of private property accident at Safeway;
• Officers responded to domestic at local hotel, suspect fled area before arrival;
• Officers responded to loud party at local hotel, subject told to quiet down and complied;
• Officers issued four citations and gave out 15 warnings
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
