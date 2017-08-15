Out of the past: Williams downtown 1981

Downtown Williams in 1981. Kentucky Fried Chicken was on the corner, and a stop light was at the intersection of Second Street and Route 66.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: August 15, 2017 12:01 p.m.

    • Downtown Williams in 1981, 36 years ago.

    Photo by Wendy Howell

    Pizza Factory, Copper Canyon Trading and Grand Canyon Native Jewelry are in the same locations today.

